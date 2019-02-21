Audible Latino launches with Spanish-language 'Harry Potter'

Audible now has a dedicated platform for Spanish-language audiobooks. It's called Audible Latino, and according to the company, it offers the largest selection of audiobooks in Español for fans in the US. The portal has launched with quite a few titles to choose from, but its crowning glory is definitely Harry Potter y la Piedra Filosofal aka Harry Potter and the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone. It's performed by Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce, and it marks the first time the Spanish version of a Harry Potter book has officially been released in digital audio.
Manny Miravete, the Director of Original Content for Spanish Language at Audible, said in a statement:
"As the leader in spoken word-entertainment, Audible celebrates the power of storytelling and shares captivating stories across languages and cultures with millions of listeners across the globe. With the launch of Audible Latino, Hispanic customers now have access to a dedicated platform comprised of the largest selection of Spanish language audiobooks in the U.S. We are thrilled to provide this important audience with this customized listening experience."
Aside from the first Harry Potter installment, Audible Latino has also launched with El Principito, the Spanish translation of The Little Prince, and The X-Files: Cold Cases featuring the original Latin American voiceover talent for the hit show. The book that introduced Hogwarts to the world is now out for download from the portal, while its six sequels are now available for pre-order and will be released throughout 2019.