Sinemia ventures beyond movie subscriptions with direct ticket sales

Sinemia isn't counting solely on movie theater subscriptions to draw you in. The service has launched an option to buy movie tickets in the US through either its apps or its website. You need to buy them for one of 400-plus participating theaters (from chains like B&B, Emagine or New Vision), but you don't need to be a Sinemia subscriber -- you can use it if you'd just prefer an alternative to your theater's usual ordering methods. You can buy in advance, reserve seats and buy additional tickets if more people will tag along.
The company says it's offering tickets as part of a strategy to "eventually serve every moviegoer." If it can't sell you a subscription, it can still get you into a showing. We'd add that this also serves as a sales pitch for subscriptions -- if you're frequently buying tickets through Sinemia, you might be tempted to pay for a membership knowing that you won't have to switch apps.