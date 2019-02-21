Sinemia ventures beyond movie subscriptions with direct ticket sales

Sinemia isn't counting solely on movie theater subscriptions to draw you in. The service has launched an option to buy movie tickets in the US through either its apps or its website. You need to buy them for one of 400-plus participating theaters (from chains like B&B, Emagine or New Vision), but you don't need to be a Sinemia subscriber -- you can use it if you'd just prefer an alternative to your theater's usual ordering methods. You can buy in advance, reserve seats and buy additional tickets if more people will tag along.