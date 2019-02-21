Spotify finally lands on Garmin's VivoActive 3 Music

Garmin didn't say why it took time to roll out Spotify for the device, seeing as the service landed on the Fenix 5 Plus series and the Forerunner 645 Music models in October 2018. But we'll bet those waiting for this to happen will be happy to see that they can finally enjoy their Spotify tunes through the device.

They don't even have to bring their phones to workout sessions anymore. So long as they have a Premium account, they'll be able to download their tunes to the watch -- it has the capacity to store up to 500 songs in all -- and listen to them offline. All they have to do is to create playlists, sync them with the watch via WiFi and then access them through the device's Spotify app. That application is now available for download from Garmin's Connect IQ store.