Varjo's human-eye resolution VR headset costs a mere $6,000

Don't get too excited, though. The device will only be sold to businesses in industries such as engineering and construction -- hence its colossal price tag. Speaking to CNBC, Varjo's CEO Niko Eiden said that while the consumer market hasn't warmed to VR as anticipated, it's a different story on the professional side. As such, Edien says, "We have no plan of lowering the price, and there hasn't been any indication that we would have to do that." Nonetheless, the long sought-after technology has arrived, and while it may yet be out of reach for most, it will undoubtedly find its way to the consumer market eventually.