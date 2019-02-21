Verizon plans to roll out its 5G mobile network in 30 cities this year

At Samsung's Unpacked event Wednesday, it emerged Verizon is getting a short-term exclusive on Samsung's first 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G. To make sure people can use the handset and other 5G phones as intended, the provider plans to turn on its 5G mobile network in 30 US cities this year.
BREAKING: At Verizon's investor meeting this morning, @RonanDunneVZW announces that Verizon will have 5G NR in 30 cities this year.— Verizon News (@VerizonNews) February 21, 2019
It revealed the plan during an investor meeting Thursday, though didn't disclose the list of cities. Verizon already offers home broadband service via 5G in Los Angeles, Houston, Indianapolis and Sacramento. This month, it hinted at upcoming rollouts in New York City and Atlanta, as well as Medford, Massachusetts, suggesting Verizon will bring 5G to nearby Boston too. The provider plans to flip the switch on its mobile 5G network in the first half of this year, and it will expand its home 5G service to more markets later in 2019.
