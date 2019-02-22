First 'Angry Birds 2' trailer warns that winter is coming

There's fun winks to Game of Thrones and Jaws ("we're going to need a bigger slingshot!") along the way. And the whole thing is set to the tune of Ice Ice Baby. The likes of Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad, and Bill Hader are also back to reprise their roles, with new additions to the cast including Nicki Minaj and Awkwafina. Angry Birds 2 hits theatres August 16th to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the original game. But it's not the only family-friendly video game adaptation heading to the big screen this year, with Detective Pikachu due in May and Sonic the Hedgehog to follow in November.

Over 20 mobile games later, you'd think a series about tossing birds at pigs would start to sag. But developer Rovio's franchise is clearly still evolving thanks to forays into VR (Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs), mixed-reality (Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot for Magic Leap), TV, and movies.