The first 'Fortnite' World Cup kicks off April 13th

The developer has announced that the proceedings will kick off with the "Online Open" qualifiers from April 13 to June 16. Each week, players will compete for $1 million in prize pools that will be distributed broadly. The top 100 Solo players and the top 50 Duos teams from around the world will then head to New York City for the Fortnite World Cup Finals, where $30 million in winnings will be up for grabs. Finalists will each nab at least $50,000 for competing, while the champ will walk away with $3 million.

As for the rest of the cash, it will be distributed among more $1 million weekly tournaments that will continue through the end of the year. Meanwhile, Epic says it will still have money leftover to support global Fortnite events from its partners in more countries and regions.

With Apex Legends breathing down its neck, it's also confirmed a couple of the battle royale's recent milestones. It turns out that in-game Marshmello concert did result in Fortnite's best event day ever, with 10.7 million players showing up for the glitter-bomb rave. And last Saturday, the game saw its best non-event day ever with 7.6 million players taking part concurrently.