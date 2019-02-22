Google fans: Tell us what you think about the Pixel Slate

A few months ago, we reviewed Google's Pixel Slate, a Chrome OS tablet poised to take on the 'Pro' versions of the iPad and Microsoft Surface. It... did not go very well. While our reviewer Nate Ingraham was taken with the bright display, comfortable keyboard folio and healthy battery life, the Slate failed to impress on the software side. Chrome OS tried too hard to do too many things for too many users in tablet mode. In particular, multitasking slowed down the user experience and the majority of Android apps were unable to take advantage of the 12.3-inch screen, making the device frustrating to work on. In the end, despite the gorgeous hardware, solid speakers and a reliable fingerprint sensor, the Slate earned a humbling score of 69.
But just because the Pixel Slate didn't knock it out of the park for our reviewer, that doesn't mean it's a terrible choice for everyone. If you own or use a Pixel Slate, tell us what there is to love by leaving a user review in our buyer's guide. And if you, too, found the software experience buggy, or had any other issues with your device, we want to hear from you as well.
Note: Comments have been turned off for this post; please contribute your opinions and impressions on our Google Pixel Slate product page!
All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Verizon Media. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.