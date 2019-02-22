Intel's 5G modems won't be in phones until 2020

Apple has spoken with Samsung and MediaTek about using their 5G modems in this year's slate of iPhones, according to Reuters, but it's not clear whether those discussions resulted in any concrete agreements. If it sticks with Intel, Apple's initial 5G iPhone may arrive more than a year after some of its rivals start selling 5G-ready phones.

Samsung revealed its first 5G phone this week, and the Galaxy S10 5G will start shipping in the next few months. We'll almost certainly learn about more 5G phones from Mobile World Congress over the next week too.