Watch the premiere of Showtime's 'Desus & Mero' talk show for free

Showtime's long-awaited Desus & Mero late-night talk show premiered Thursday, and while you'll typically need a subscription to check out the series, the network has shared the debut episode for free. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who gained a following with their Bodega Boys podcast before landing shows on MTV and Viceland, had a big-name guest for their first night: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.