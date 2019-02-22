Virgin Galactic sends its first passenger to the edge of space

SpaceShipTwo in its natural habitat 🚀 🌎 pic.twitter.com/P5cUiwFg0b — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) February 22, 2019

Moses and the company's pilots took off just after 11am ET onboard the SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity. Moses, who will train future space tourists, was there to evaluate customer experience and the cabin, Reuters reports. Afterward, she called it an "indescribable ride," and to the company's billionaire founder Richard Branson, she said, "you're going to love it."

Branson is among other moguls racing to bring passengers to space, and Virgin Galactic has been actively pushing the boundaries, flying higher and faster with heavier loads to simulate the weight of passengers. Just a few months ago, SpaceShipTwo reached space for the first time. And as Reuters notes, Branson hopes to be the first passenger on SpaceShipTwo's inaugural commercial flight as early as this summer. If the company succeeds, it will offer 90-minute flights at the bargain price of $250,000.