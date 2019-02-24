Android is (unofficially) coming to the Nintendo Switch

Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched, there's been a lingering question: can it run Android? It's a reasonably powerful ARM-based tablet, after all. Two years later, the answer is finally "yes..." sort of. Developers Billy Laws and Max Keller have managed to get an early version of Android Q running on the Switch. Bluetooth, WiFi and even the Joy-Cons are working -- theoretically, this could be one of the better Android gaming devices available.
There are gotchas. GPU support is a work in progress -- you wouldn't want to play PUBG Mobile on the Switch right now, assuming it would even run. It's also unclear how well the SD card slot, USB-C docking and other features work. This is a start, though, and those willing to throw caution (and warranties) to the wind could soon repurpose the Switch for everything from playing mobile games to everyday tasks like checking email.
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) #NintendoSwitch #Android pic.twitter.com/RfbN7VKStw— Max Keller (@langer_hans) February 23, 2019