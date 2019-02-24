BlackBerry KEY2 will be available in a souped-up red model

Otherwise, most of the changes revolve around software. You'll find a revamped Hub+ with an ergonomically friendly action bar at the bottom of its apps. The spruced-up handset will also tout modernized versions of BlackBerry Hub and BlackBerry Calendar.

There's no specific release date yet, but the KEY2 Red Edition will be available in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East for $749 (£699 in the UK, €779 in Europe). That price may be the biggest obstacle. We already thought $649 was already a lot to pay for a phone with mid-range processing power, and charging $100 more for a new color and a spec bump could be a bit much. If you're a BlackBerry devotee, though, this is arguably the best way to stand out in an already exclusive club.