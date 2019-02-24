Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mozilla
save
Save
share

Mozilla's mixed reality Firefox browser is coming to HoloLens 2

Surf the immersive web with your head.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mozilla

If you want to surf the web with Microsoft's HoloLens 2, you'll be guaranteed to have a browser optimized for the immersive format -- Mozilla is partnering with Microsoft to make Firefox Reality available for the next-gen headset. While it's unclear exactly how much this will vary from the existing browser (above), the developer hopes to learn more about bringing augmented reality material to the web. It'll build on work for existing mixed reality headsets like Magic Leap and run on Mozilla's next-generation Servo platform.

Not surprisingly, you'll have to wait a while to try this. There's a prototype of Firefox Reality for HoloLens, but you'll have to wait until summer to use it. Nonetheless, it's good to know that you won't be hurting for web access.

Catch up on all the latest news from MWC 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr