Lenovo improves its midrange laptops with HDR screens and privacy upgrades

Most of these are midrange devices, but Lenovo is adding features like a privacy screen and shutter from its higher-end line. For example, the new ThinkPad X390, X390 Yoga, T490s, T490 and T590 now offer HDR and low power display options, as well as WiFi 6, in addition to the ThinkShutter webcam shield and PrivacyGuard screen-protecting tech.

What PrivacyGuard does is use the camera above the screen to detect your eyes. When it recognizes you're looking at the laptop, it'll be on the lookout for people snooping over your shoulder. I tried this out on one of the ThinkPads, and when a Lenovo rep walked into the 67-degree field of vision behind me, the laptop displayed a symbol with a scary person's face on the screen where he was. The thing is, by the time the indicator appeared, I already knew there was someone walking behind me, so I don't know how helpful this will be.