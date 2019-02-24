Lenovo Tab V7 hands-on: Big, loud and practical

It does run surprisingly well, though, because of the octa-core Snapdragon 450 ticking away inside. Depending on the model you go for, you'll wind up with either 3 or 4GB of RAM and either 32 or 64GB of internal storage. Regardless of your decision, though, you'll still be able to whip through a few rounds of Brawl Stars without any complaints. (That's how I spent the 30 or so minutes after I shot the video you see above.) And beyond all that, the Tab V7 runs a surprisingly clean build of Android 9.0 Pie -- Lenovo has used some pretty overbearing interfaces in the past, so this is a pleasant change of pace.

The rest of the particulars here aren't all that thrilling -- the 13-megapixel camera takes decent enough photos but the few I took were ultimately nothing to write home about. The 5-megapixel camera up front was somehow even less exciting.