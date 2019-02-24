LG’s first 5G phone is the V50 ThinQ

As it turns out, those other rumors were true, too: there is, in fact, a second screen add-on for the V50 ThinQ that turns the phone into a makeshift foldable. The concept isn't exactly new — ASUS tried something similar with its gamer-focused ROG Phone — but it's a still a fascinating attempt by LG to keep up with its rivals ahead of its own foldable phone release.

For now, the details are pretty scarce: you can run two apps in multi-window mode on each screen for a total of four at a time, and you'll be able to use a set of dedicated gaming controls on that second display for certain (as yet unspecified) titles. The screen itself also locks in to place at two angles — 104 and 180 degrees -- though we have to wonder why the company didn't just go for a fully adjustable hinge instead. At this point, it doesn't seem like you can stretch apps or content across both screens, but that's probably for the best anyway; when fully opened, there's about half an inch of dead space separating the two displays.

And now for the bad news. LG has said that the V50 the second screen attachment will be available in certain markets around the world, but confirmed in an email that there will be "no second-screen component for the V50 ThinQ in the US."

It'll be a while yet before we get to try the V50 ThinQ on a next-gen data network, but for now, LG's 5G debut seems more than a little tame. Was it practical for LG to simply bake 5G support and some more modern components into an existing chassis? Absolutely. Is the resulting phone anywhere near as exciting as the other 5G devices we've seen at MWC so far? Not really. The V50 ThinQ feels like a perfectly adequate way for LG to cash in on the 5G hype wave early, but honestly, I'm waiting for whatever the company has coming next.