Watch Microsoft's HoloLens 2 event at 12PM ET!

After weeks of anticipation, and a pretty direct tease, Microsoft's MWC event is going down today at 12PM ET/6PM CET. We'll be there to bring you all of the news as it happens in liveblog form, but the company will also have a livestream if you'd like to follow along directly. When the time comes, head over to the event page to follow the live feed from Barcelona. We're expecting to see the official unveiling of HoloLens 2 and probably more, so be sure to join us later today for all of the festivities in Spain.