Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Watch everything from Nokia's MWC 2019 event!

I heard you liked cameras.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

HMD's Nokia had to share billing with Microsoft's surprise MWC press event this afternoon in Barcelona -- funny, when Microsoft once owned the phone brand. Now standing on its own again, the company once again had plenty of new device news to share, which ran the gamut from candybar feature phones, cheap Android devices through to a new frontier in smartphone photography -- if you believe the Nokia 9 PureView hype. So if you haven't read what we thought of the new azure flagship with five (!) camera sensors, we've distilled Nokia's MWC showcase into a tidy 12-minute package.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr