FCC allocates $67 million to boost rural broadband adoption

Providers have 30 days to determine whether or not they want to accept the money, the FCC said.

It's not a huge sum compared to previously promised investments, but it could fill gaps in coverage. Whether or not it lives up to the expectations isn't so certain, though. The 110,000-home figure is contingent not only on carriers accepting the offer, but matching the FCC's claims (which, we'd add, are 10,000 higher than it touted in December). Remember, the FCC recently said that rural broadband deployment was happening on a "reasonable and timely basis" despite some evidence to the contrary. More rural broadband connections are helpful, but it might be useful to temper expectations.