Google’s lower-cost Pixel phones may have been revealed in FCC filings

The FCC filings don't reveal much detail about the devices, but they do lend credibility to the rumors about Google's supposed upcoming smartphones. According to 9to5Google, the documents do show the model numbers assigned to each device -- G020C and G020G, respectively -- mostly fit within the contention used for previous Pixel models. The Pixel 2 series used model numbers G011A and G011C while the Pixel 3 series used G013A and G013C. The filings also show that both devices have Wi-FI, Bluetooth, NFC, and LTE connectivity and run Android 9 as the operating system.

Any other details the FCC has about the rumored Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite will have to remain under wraps until later this year. Google filed a request for confidentiality that will protect images and other information that accompany the filings until August 24, though renders of the 3 XL Lite have already leaked from other sources. That is earlier than Google's typical fall event, suggesting the company may have plans to reveal these two devices sooner than usual.