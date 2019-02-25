microSD Express unlocks hyper-fast data speeds for mobile devices

The cards will not only be faster, but less power-hungry. PCIe 3.1 allows for low power sub-states, so the cards will not only offer much (much) higher transfer speeds, but consume less power than regular microSD cards. It'll also open up features like bus mastering, which lets memory cards communicate with other components without pinging the CPU, making for faster multi-tasking.

The prospect of having tiny, extremely fast 1TB memory cards has tantalizing potential for other gadgets, too. It could enable a new generation of smaller cameras or even smartphones that can capture RAW video, for instance. It would also be particularly handy for drones, letting them capture high-resolution video while carrying less weight.

Now, all we have to do is wait for memory companies to build microSD Express cards and device manufacturers to support them. Don't hold your breath, though. There are still few, if any, smartphones that support microSD UHS II cards, and that standard was first introduced in 2011.