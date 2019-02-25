Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology extends to wireless power

This isn't an attempt to usurp the Qi format. Qualcomm is making a point of ensuring interoperability so that a given charger will meet both the Quick Charge and Qi standards.

You won't have to wait long to see the first fruits of the wireless Quick Charge program. In fact, you might have already seen it -- Xiaomi is the first to roll out a qualifying pad. You'll have to wait longer to see others hop aboard, and this might not make you toss out your existing chargers. Still, it might be the key to normalizing fast wireless charging at a time when support can vary widely.