Watch Sony's MWC 2019 event in under 9 minutes

Sony opened up its MWC booth a little early to announce its latest phones. We don't blame you if you slept in, it was early in the day even here in Barcelona. If you missed the festivities, don't worry: we've compiled the highlights in a 9-minute clip that will get you caught up while you wait for your next latte or cup of Earl Grey. Sony unveiled the super tall Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, both of which have 21:9 displays designed for those who love to consume content on the go. Sadly, the rest of the spec sheet is rather ho-hum. There's also the cinematic Xperia 1 flagship, a device that packs the first 4K HDR OLED display in a phone and a triple-lens camera setup with autofocus eye tracking from its A7 III mirrorless camera.