Sprint's 5G service launches in four cities this May

The launch will be good news for Google Fi fans. Sprint has expanded its partnership with Google to include 5G, ensuring that Fi-friendly 5G devices have access to faster speeds when available. There's no mention of when those first 5G Google Fi devices might show up, though, so you won't want to hold your breath waiting for them.

Sprint's 5G is arriving sooner than previously planned -- it was talking about a late 2019 rollout two years ago. It has every reason to step things up, mind you. AT&T's mobile 5G is available on a basic level, while Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has committed to mobile 5G in 30 cities. And of course, there's Sprint's hoped-for merger with T-Mobile to think about. The sooner the provider can deploy 5G, the easier it might be to extol the benefits of combining 5G services with its potential partner.