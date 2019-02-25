Show More Results
Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
T-Mobile delays the launch of its 5G service

The company will roll out higher speeds in the second half of 2019.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
38m ago in Mobile
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sprint may have committed to debuting its 5G service this May, but partner T-Mobile is a little behind. In an interview with CNET, the company's chief technology officer Neville Ray said that a 5G launch wouldn't occur until the last half of 2019. He'd previously said it would happen in the first half of the year.

This means that T-Mobile will firmly be behind its competitors. While the company is aiming to merge with Sprint and become the New T-Mobile, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) and AT&T are already underway with their 5G deployment. However, both companies are pursuing millimeter wave spectrum tech, which generally has higher speeds but limited range. Ray told CNET he's not worried about these two companies' head start because of that issue.

T-Mobile is putting its 5G efforts into a lower spectrum, which should offer better coverage (but lower peak speeds) than its competitors. The question now is what will happen with the Sprint merger, as the two companies could combine their efforts and deploy 5G much faster and more efficiently if they were working together.

Catch up on all the latest news from MWC 2019 here!

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

