Vuzix's M400 is another AR device built for enterprise, not you

This latest headset will run on Android and will have USB-C connectivity. It will have built-in GPS, a multifinger support pad and better noise canceling. The Snapdragon XR-1 processor offers an ARM-based multi-core CPU, vector processor, Qualcomm's AI engine and a vector processor. This allows for on-device processing of machine learning algorithms, allowing for a superior augmented reality experience.

Vuzix has previously made a consumer-level smart headset called the Blade, but it's clear that the trend in these types of glasses are aimed squarely at enterprise consumers. The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are just the latest AR device to do so, after Microsoft's Hololens 2.