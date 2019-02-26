It looks like Apple Music is coming to Google Home

Until December, the HomePod was the only smart speaker with Apple Music availability. That changed with its arrival on the Echo, and its Google Home debut would put it on all three leading smart speakers.

Apple has also been pushing its other services beyond its own devices: iTunes made the jump from Apple TV to Samsung's 2019 QLED TVs earlier this month, and could be heading to more sets in the future. In addition, Amazon confirmed that Apple Music would come to more, as-yet unnamed Alexa-enabled devices, too.