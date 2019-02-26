Show More Results

Image credit: Royole, Samsung, Huawei
Comparing the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X and the Royole FlexPai

2019 is the year of the foldable phone.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago in Mobile
Royole, Samsung, Huawei

Over the past few years, new handsets haven't had a lot to distinguish themselves from the competition. We've seen more powerful cameras and larger screens, but the basic design has been a bit stuck. However, in the past week both Samsung and Huawei have showcased bendable devices that can unfold from pocket-size into a larger tablet-like screen. And companies like Oppo and TCL are also showing off their own concepts, though those are only prototypes for now. In terms of what you'll be able to buy soon, we've taken the incoming Galaxy Fold and Mate X and faced them off against the only folding phone that's made it to market so far: the Royole FlexPai. There's a lot more than just those eye-watering prices to take a look at below.

Galaxy Fold Huawei Mate X Royole FlexPai
Pricing $1,980 $2,600 $1,318 / $1,469
Dimensions Not available 146.2 x 161.3 x 11mm (5.76 x 6.35 x 0.43 inches) 134 x 190.3 x 7.6mm (5.28 x 7.49 x 0.3 inches)
Weight Not available 295g (10.41 ounces) 320g (11.29 ounces)
Screen size Main: 7.3 inches (185.42mm)
Cover: 4.6 inches (116.84mm)		 8 inches (203.2mm) 7.8 inches (198.12mm)
Screen resolution 2,152 x 1,536 (414 ppi) 2,480 x 2,200 (414 ppi) 1,920 x 1,440 (308 ppi)
Screen type QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED OLED Flexible AMOLED
Battery 4,380 mAh 4,500 mAh 3,970 mAh
Internal storage 512 GB 512 GB 128 / 256 GB
External storage None NM card micro SD
Rear camera(s) Triple camera:
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4, 1.0µm
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 / f/2.4, 1.4µm
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2, 1.0µm		 Wide angle, 40MP
Ultra wide angle, 16MP
Telephoto, 8MP		 Dual camera:
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.8
Wide angle, 16MP, f/1.8
Front camera(s) Dual camera:
Selfie, 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm
Depth, 8MP, f/1.9, 1.12µm		 None None
Cover camera Selfie, 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm None None
Video capture 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Huawei Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU 2.84GHz octa-core 2.6GHz octa-core 2.84GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Mali-G76 Adreno 640
RAM 12 GB 8 GB 6 / 8 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
NFC Yes Yes Not available
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features WPC / PMA wireless charging, USB-C USB-C USB-C

Catch up on all the latest news from MWC 2019 here!

