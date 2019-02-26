Comparing the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X and the Royole FlexPai

Over the past few years, new handsets haven't had a lot to distinguish themselves from the competition. We've seen more powerful cameras and larger screens, but the basic design has been a bit stuck. However, in the past week both Samsung and Huawei have showcased bendable devices that can unfold from pocket-size into a larger tablet-like screen. And companies like Oppo and TCL are also showing off their own concepts, though those are only prototypes for now. In terms of what you'll be able to buy soon, we've taken the incoming Galaxy Fold and Mate X and faced them off against the only folding phone that's made it to market so far: the Royole FlexPai. There's a lot more than just those eye-watering prices to take a look at below.
|Galaxy Fold
|Huawei Mate X
|Royole FlexPai
|Pricing
|$1,980
|$2,600
|$1,318 / $1,469
|Dimensions
|Not available
|146.2 x 161.3 x 11mm (5.76 x 6.35 x 0.43 inches)
|134 x 190.3 x 7.6mm (5.28 x 7.49 x 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|Not available
|295g (10.41 ounces)
|320g (11.29 ounces)
|Screen size
|Main: 7.3 inches (185.42mm)
Cover: 4.6 inches (116.84mm)
|8 inches (203.2mm)
|7.8 inches (198.12mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,152 x 1,536 (414 ppi)
|2,480 x 2,200 (414 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,440 (308 ppi)
|Screen type
|QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Flexible AMOLED
|Battery
|4,380 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|3,970 mAh
|Internal storage
|512 GB
|512 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|NM card
|micro SD
|Rear camera(s)
|Triple camera:
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4, 1.0µm
Wide angle, 12MP, f/1.5 / f/2.4, 1.4µm
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2, 1.0µm
|Wide angle, 40MP
Ultra wide angle, 16MP
Telephoto, 8MP
|Dual camera:
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.8
Wide angle, 16MP, f/1.8
|Front camera(s)
|Dual camera:
Selfie, 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm
Depth, 8MP, f/1.9, 1.12µm
|None
|None
|Cover camera
|Selfie, 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm
|None
|None
|Video capture
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Huawei Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.84GHz octa-core
|2.6GHz octa-core
|2.84GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G76
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|12 GB
|8 GB
|6 / 8 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Not available
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|WPC / PMA wireless charging, USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C