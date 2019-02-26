Facebook Watch is getting an animated comedy starring Anna Kendrick

Today, Facebook announced a new animated comedy series for its Watch tab called Human Discoveries. It will star Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron. It's scheduled to air later this year and will be set in prehistoric times, according to Variety.

In other video news, back in October, Facebook and MTV announced that the social network would play host to new seasons of MTV's iconic reality show The Real World and that Facebook users would play a role in choosing one cast member. Now, MTV has given us more details. Facebook polling will determine the seventh and final cast member for each version of the show -- one will be set in the US, one in Mexico and one in Thailand.