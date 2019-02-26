Show More Results

Image credit: Google
Google Docs' AI grammar checker rolls out to G Suite users

Machine learning can turn your 'there' into 'their.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago in Internet
Google Docs' AI grammar suggestions are no longer limited to early adopters. The company is rolling out the machine learning tool for G Suite users, giving them an easier way to polish their reports. As Google outlined last year, this isn't a spelling checker with some grammar rules thrown in. The machine translation tech at the heart of the suggestions can detect nuances in grammar, whether it's a simple matter of word choice (like "their" versus "there") or the proper use of a subordinate clause.

There's no mention of when this will be widely available to everyday Google Docs users. Regardless of the timing, the expansion is a clear shot across Grammarly's bow. You won't need an extension or app to burnish your writing -- there will be a tool available to virtually anyone with a modern browser.

