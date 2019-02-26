Google Duo video calls are available on the web

Google is still making good on its shift in messaging strategy -- the internet pioneer has quietly rolled out Duo audio and video calls on the web in the US. So long as you've signed in to your Google account (no phone number checks or QR codes here), you can start and receive calls while you're sitting at your PC. This browser-based version still supports creature comforts like a preview window for video chats and can adapt to different video sizes.
It's not certain how widely available this is, but Android Police observed that Duo web calls were available for multiple accounts. However easily you find it, the expansion goes a long way toward completing Google's ecosystem -- Duo is now available wherever you need to use it. That's just as well when the company is downplaying Hangouts and could use another video chat system to take its place.