Huawei P30 Pro turns up a month early in prototype form

It might not all be good news. Despite rumors of a headphone jack revival, the prototype had no 3.5mm port. And most of the other details haven't been confirmed, including the teardrop notch on the display (the organizers wouldn't let DT photograph the unit's unfinished front) or the specifications. It won't be surprising if the P30 Pro includes the speedier Kirin 980 processor from the Mate 20 family, though.

The biggest unknowns at this point are exact availability and the variations between P30 models. There are hints the differences could be sharp, though, with a P30 Lite including a slower Kirin 710 chip and a less spectacular triple-camera array. If there are any doubts, they'll all be addressed before March is over.