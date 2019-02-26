The next 'Overwatch' hero is a battle-scarred combat medic

There's no mention of when you can expect to see Baptiste in action. Blizzard historically introduces heroes shortly before they appear in the Public Test Realm, though. If you're willing to be an early adopter, you can likely check out his abilities in the near future.

The timing may be more important than it has in the past. The second season of Overwatch League kicked off earlier in the month (albeit with a rough start), and the Paris map debuted shortly before that. More importantly, there's fresh competition. While a title like Apex Legends is fundamentally different, there's a real chance it's drawing the attention of some Overwatch players given its early popularity. Baptiste might give them a reason to come back, if just to see what's new.