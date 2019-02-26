Comparing the Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 and LG G8: Cameras galore

So we're more than neck deep into Mobile World Congress, and our hands-ons have been coming pretty fast and furious. Though you'll have to wait a bit to see our full reviews of the latest flagships from companies like Samsung and LG, we can always take a peek at the specs to see how they stack up against each other. Here we're looking at some of the smaller flagships — though when you're pushing six inches and up, small is relative. Check out the table to see all the key specs of the Galaxy S10, the Nokia 9 and the LG G8 — for starters, between three phones we've got 11 rear shooters alone!
|Galaxy S10
|Nokia 9
|LG G8 ThinQ
|Pricing
|starts at $900
|$699
|Not available
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
|155 x 75 x 8mm (6.1 x 2.95 x 0.31 inches)
|151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm (5.98 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157g (5.54 ounces)
|172g (6.07 ounces)
|167g (5.89 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.1 inches
|5.99 inches
|6.1 inches
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
|2,880 x 1,440 (538 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (564 ppi)
|Screen type
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|QHD+ pOLED
|OLED FullVision
|Battery
|3,400 mAh
|3,320 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512 GB
|128 GB
|128 GB
|External storage
|micro SD
|None
|micro SD
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Five cameras:
2x RBG, 12MP, f/1.82
3x mono, 12MP, f/1.82
|Three cameras:
Main, 12MP, f/1.5
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/1.9
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|20MP
|8MP, f/1.7
|Video capture
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.84GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|6GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP67 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, Qi wireless charging