Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung, Nokia, LG
save
Save
share

Comparing the Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 and LG G8: Cameras galore

Phone photographers rejoice.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Samsung, Nokia, LG

So we're more than neck deep into Mobile World Congress, and our hands-ons have been coming pretty fast and furious. Though you'll have to wait a bit to see our full reviews of the latest flagships from companies like Samsung and LG, we can always take a peek at the specs to see how they stack up against each other. Here we're looking at some of the smaller flagships — though when you're pushing six inches and up, small is relative. Check out the table to see all the key specs of the Galaxy S10, the Nokia 9 and the LG G8 — for starters, between three phones we've got 11 rear shooters alone!

Galaxy S10 Nokia 9 LG G8 ThinQ
Pricing starts at $900 $699 Not available
Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches) 155 x 75 x 8mm (6.1 x 2.95 x 0.31 inches) 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm (5.98 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches)
Weight 157g (5.54 ounces) 172g (6.07 ounces) 167g (5.89 ounces)
Screen size 6.1 inches 5.99 inches 6.1 inches
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi) 2,880 x 1,440 (538 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (564 ppi)
Screen type Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ pOLED OLED FullVision
Battery 3,400 mAh 3,320 mAh 3,500 mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512 GB 128 GB 128 GB
External storage micro SD None micro SD
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Five cameras:
2x RBG, 12MP, f/1.82
3x mono, 12MP, f/1.82		 Three cameras:
Main, 12MP, f/1.5
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/1.9
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 20MP 8MP, f/1.7
Video capture 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.84GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 630 Adreno 640
RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP67 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all the latest news from MWC 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr