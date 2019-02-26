Target teamed up with brands on a curated third-party marketplace

As CNBC noted, working with select brands and offering only curated items will help Target avoid the issues Amazon has deal with. Just over the past year, Amazon received a lot of flak for selling white supremacist products, especially since its own policies clearly state that "hatred-glorifying" goods are not allowed on its platform. There's also the company's never-ending problem with counterfeit goods. Even though it requires sellers to ask for permission from certain brands to list their products, there are still tons of fakes for sale on its website.

Target+ goods will be integrated with the rest of the retailer's products and won't be listed in a separate portal. While that means you can't look for Target+ items in particular, it also means you'll be able to use the company's REDCard discount and enjoy free shipping.