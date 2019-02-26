The Morning After: The birth of 1TB microSD cards

The smartphone space you've dreamed of.The era of 1TB microSD cards has begun

Technology got so fast that 1TB of storage can now be crammed into a microSD card. You'll pay to have storage bragging rights, however. (If that is a thing.) The 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card will arrive in April for $450, more than double the price of the $200 512GB model.

Making sense of that camera interface, as well as a few other things.A closer look at the foldable Huawei Mate X

The battle for foldable supremacy is raging on, and Huawei has a strong contender in the Mate X. But just like with Samsung's Galaxy Fold, we haven't been able to actually touch Huawei's bendy handset. Still, we were able to get a closer look at the fascinating flagship today at MWC, as well as get some answers to questions we've had since first checking out the device. First up -- Huawei told Engadget the Mate X will launch in June.

An upgraded camera takes advantage of 5G speeds.

Up close with Samsung's 5G Galaxy S10

The first time we got to spend a little time with Samsung's new Galaxy S10 5G, it came with a serious caveat: We couldn't actually turn the thing on. (Annoying, right?) As a result, the company's first 5G phone became the S10 we had the least amount of first-hand experience with, and that simply wouldn't do. Thankfully, Samsung has a booth full of them here at Mobile World Congress, not to mention a small-scale 5G network for demo purposes.

Even if business comes first.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 hands-on: A giant leap closer to mixed reality

Microsoft has finally made mixed reality less awkward. At least, that was the major takeaway from Mat Smith's time with HoloLens 2, its new $3,500 headset aimed not at you, but at businesses.

Why less awkward? It's not only because the headset is so much more comfortable, (though that can take a lot of the credit). Microsoft has also doubled the mixed-reality field of view, making the holographic overlay less like a floating reticle and more like a (virtual) display that's useful.

If Homer Simpson designed a smartwatch, it would look like this.

Nubia's Alpha 'smartphone' is the wildest wearable yet

Flexible displays are everywhere at MWC this year. But almost every company is using them in the same way -- to build phones that seamlessly switch between a clamshell and small tablet. Nubia, meanwhile, is doing something completely different with the technology. It's building a wearable 'smartphone' with a narrow screen that wraps around your wrists. But what is this meant to be, again?

The Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite.

Google's lower-cost Pixel phones may have been revealed in FCC filings

Documents posted by the FCC today show two new devices from the company, quite possibly the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite handsets that have been rumored for months.

The FCC filings don't reveal much detail about the devices, but they do lend credibility to the rumors about Google's supposed upcoming smartphones. According to 9to5Google, the documents do show the model numbers assigned to each device -- G020C and G020G -- which is enough to make us excited. Well, not hugely, but at least it sounds like these phones are very much a thing.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.