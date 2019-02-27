The F(x)tec Pro 1 is a love letter to your old QWERTY keyboard phones

To F(x)tec's credit, this keyboard really is great. After the keyboard Moto mod's followers walked way unsatisfied with its grid-like key layout, Chen went back to the drawing board — literally — and designed the comfortable, staggered five-row affair you see here. If you've long since acclimated to pecking out messages on glass, getting used to this physical keyboard is going to take a while. <y right thumb got a little worn out after a few minutes of furious typing because it had to stretch a long way across the keyboard. (What can I say? Touchscreens have spoiled me.) I was more than happy to power through, though, because each reassuring click of a key reminded me of simpler days.

Sadly, the Pro 1 I got to try out was a prototype, and it's still a long way from being ready for actual humans. I hardly had any qualms with the phone's 5.99-inch AMOLED screen — it runs at Full HD+ and reproduces colors nicely and everything. The lightly tweaked build of Android 9 Pie that appears on that screen, meanwhile, left me with more questions than answers. When held like a traditional smartphone, the Pro 1 generally runs as well as you'd expect it to.