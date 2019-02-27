FTC fines TikTok $5.7 million over child privacy violations

The settlement also requires that TikTok honor COPPA in the future, and to pull all videos created by children under 13.

The company is already taking action, albeit on a basic level. It's establishing an age gate that will limit data collection and prevent the 12-and-under audience from posting or sharing videos -- they can only like clips and follow users. TechCrunch noted that kids are likely to fib about their age to bypass the gate, but this at least acknowledges COPPA's presence and gives parents a way to control access.

The settlement arrives just as TikTok is releasing a series of online safety videos (below) to protect younger fans. The lighthearted clips help users deal with unwanted messages, turn on Restricted Mode, honor community rules and set screen time options. They're only available in the US and UK for now, but they and other videos will be available in other countries. TikTok knows its audience may not know how to deal with harassment and other inappropriate behavior, and this might help kids (and their parents) address it directly.