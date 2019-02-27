'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' arrive on Switch late 2019

It's aimed at both veteran players as well as newcomers who might only be familiar with Let's Go.

The title arrives sometime in late 2019. It's not clear if the series will make a successful transition to the Switch, but there's no doubt that there's pent-up demand. There hasn't been a release in the core series since Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon in 2017, and those were really just "director's cut" versions of the 3DS games from the year before. The Switch is already selling well, and a fresh Pokémon game could keep that hot streak going.