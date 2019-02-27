Show More Results

Image credit: Samsung, Sony, Apple
Comparing the Galaxy S10+ and the Xperia 1 to the iPhone XS Max

Big screens ahoy.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago in Mobile
Samsung, Sony, Apple

Folding phones aren't the only big displays you'll see at this year's Mobile World Congress. Plenty of traditional, non-bendy devices have graced the show floor this year, with screens far past six inches — we're long past the days when handsets like the Galaxy Note were anomalies. This year's S10+ is certainly a contender in size, but Sony won't be left behind thanks to its super tall Xperia 1. These two flagships are entering a race that the iPhone XS Max is already in thanks to its 6.5-inch screen, though the addition of triple rear cameras will certainly help the newcomers' chances. For the full skinny on how this competition will shake out, you'll have to wait for our reviews of the new Samsung and Sony handsets in the coming weeks, but for now check out our handy spec table to see how the early numbers stack up.

Galaxy S10+ Xperia 1 iPhone XS Max
Pricing starts at $1000 Not available $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
Dimensions 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 167 x 72 x 8.2 mm (6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces) 180g (6.35 ounces) 208g (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 3,840 x 1,644 ( 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
Screen type Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED CinemaWide HDR OLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 4,100 mAh 3,330 mAh 3,174 mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage micro SD micro SD None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Three cameras:
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 8MP, f/2.0 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K with HDR10+ 4K with HDR at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core
RAM 8 / 12 GB 6 GB 4 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP65/68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

