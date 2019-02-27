Comparing the Galaxy S10+ and the Xperia 1 to the iPhone XS Max

Folding phones aren't the only big displays you'll see at this year's Mobile World Congress. Plenty of traditional, non-bendy devices have graced the show floor this year, with screens far past six inches — we're long past the days when handsets like the Galaxy Note were anomalies. This year's S10+ is certainly a contender in size, but Sony won't be left behind thanks to its super tall Xperia 1. These two flagships are entering a race that the iPhone XS Max is already in thanks to its 6.5-inch screen, though the addition of triple rear cameras will certainly help the newcomers' chances. For the full skinny on how this competition will shake out, you'll have to wait for our reviews of the new Samsung and Sony handsets in the coming weeks, but for now check out our handy spec table to see how the early numbers stack up.
|Galaxy S10+
|Xperia 1
|iPhone XS Max
|Pricing
|starts at $1000
|Not available
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|Dimensions
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|167 x 72 x 8.2 mm (6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|180g (6.35 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|3,840 x 1,644 (
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|CinemaWide HDR OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|4,100 mAh
|3,330 mAh
|3,174 mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|micro SD
|micro SD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|8MP, f/2.0
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K with HDR10+
|4K with HDR at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|8 / 12 GB
|6 GB
|4 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP65/68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging