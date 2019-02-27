T-Mobile’s 5G data won’t cost more than current plans

In order to win approval for its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile had promised not to increase consumer prices for three years. Now, it seems that applies to T-Mobile's soon-to-arrive 5G plans as well. That means unlimited 5G plans could cost as little as $70 per line, the base-rate for the company's current 4G service.

As PC Mag reports, we'll still have to wait for 5G running on T-Mobile's 600MHz spectrum until the second half of the year. In the near-term, the company will launch a "28GHz, short-range millimeter wave" spectrum in a handful of cities. So, while T-Mobile intends to activate 5G service for its customers in the first-half of the year, exactly when and how much coverage there will be remains to be seen. For now, we can at least count on T-Mobile offering unlimited at its current prices.