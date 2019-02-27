MGM is somehow making a live-action movie about the View-Master

Mattel's View-Master is a toy that has hit just about every generation of kid for the better part of the last century. It was first introduced in 1939 and has undergone a number of transformations and modernization efforts over the last few years. Most recently, Mattel reimagined the classic kid's toy as a virtual reality headset.

View-Master won't be the only toy that'll make the jump to the big screen in the coming years. Earlier this year, Mattel announced that it will be working on live-action films for Hot Wheels and Barbie, both produced in partnership with Warner Bros. American Girl, also owned by Mattel, will get the live-action treatment as well with the help of MGM. Other toy companies are getting in on the mix, too. Netflix announced this month that it's working on an animated series based on Hasbro's Transformers, set to arrive in 2020.