BlackBerry goes after Twitter for patent infringement

That language echoes BlackBerry's complaint against Facebook filed over a number of messaging features, including unread message notifications, messaging in games, timestamps and the act of tagging family and friends in photographs. A month after filing a lawsuit against Facebook, BlackBerry also sued Snap over six patents. The once-formidable mobilemaker, which now focuses on software after leaving the hardware game, said Snap infringed on some of its IPs for its ephemeral messages and the Snap Map.

It's not entirely clear what BlackBerry's demands are for this particular case, but it asked for monetary damages in its Facebook lawsuit. According to Reuters, though, a single judge in California might be put in charge of all three complaints, since the courts will consider them as related cases.