Facebook puts event invites inside Stories

A new Facebook feature is making it easier to find out whether any of your friends are interested in an event you've been eyeing. You can now post Facebook Events as Stories simply by clicking "Share" below their pages' date and time. The ephemeral message will even feature a sticker that contains the event's details, along with a tappable box friends can interact with to let you know if they're interested in going. Like any other Story, you can also put stickers and text on it to add even more context.
Now, here's how the feature can make planning a day or night out with a large group of people a breeze. The new tool will show you a list of people who responded to your call and showed interest in going, so you can start a group chat with all of them. Since Facebook has introduced the feature in time for International Women's Day and Women's History Month, it has launched alongside new stickers and frames that celebrate them both.
Miraya Berke, the founder of Dessert Goals festival, believes the the ability to share Events as Stories can help boost ticket sales, seeing as the format has proven to be its best promotion tool yet.
"We've used Facebook Events for all eight of our Dessert Goals festivals. It's our number one driver of ticket sales. We had more than 50k people interested in our first event, and we sold out of tickets within minutes. Facebook Events is the best way for friends to share the event organically, and it's the best tool to scale and promote our events. I'm always looking for ways to bring dessert lovers together, and I think this new feature is going give our fans a way to share their excitement and make a plan to eat their way through our next festival."