Image credit: Imagineer/Sold Out
Spiritual successor to 'Nintendogs' comes to Switch this spring

'Little Friends: Dogs & Cats' could provide some much-needed pet therapy.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Imagineer/Sold Out

If you're still suffering from Nintendogs withdrawal several years later, you might have an unofficial fix. Imagineer and Sold Out are releasing an international version of Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, a previously Japan-only pet sim that embodies the spirit of the Nintendo game with a few twists. You can care for and play with six breeds of puppy and three breeds of kitten, including three pets at the same time if you're up for a bit of chaos. You can also dress up your pets if playing fetch isn't cutting it.

The title reaches Europe and North America sometime this spring. It'll only do so much if you wore yourself out on pet sims, but it might be helpful if you're looking for some therapeutic moments with virtual companions. And consider this: unlike Nintendogs, you can play this on a big screen when you'd prefer to lounge on the couch.

