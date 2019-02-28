Show More Results

Image credit: Pokémon
'Mewtwo Strikes Back' CG remake shows off its first trailer

A new version of the first Pokémon movie hits Japanese theaters July 12th.
Richard Lawler
2h ago in AV
Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution Pokémon

Pokémon The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back debuted in 1998, and now we have a trailer for the CG-rendered reimagining that's coming to theaters in Japan on July 12th. A post on the official site revealed that Masaomi Ichimura will return as a voice actor on the project, while the English account promised "a Pokémon experience like you've never seen before" and said details for its international release will come soon.

This is a movie that's entirely separate from the Ryan Reynolds-voiced Detective Pikachu movie that we'll see in May. Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution has a very different look from the original's 2D animation, but it appears the plot is sticking closely to the original's theme of the cloned psychic creature seeking revenge against humanity.

