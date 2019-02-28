Nike embraces esports with 'League of Legends' sponsorship deal

The deal isn't surprising. Esports is a fast-growing industry and League of Legends has a huge, globe-spanning audience. Nike-sponsored jerseys will improve the LPL's image and, provided the garments are high quality, boost merchandising revenue for the teams and Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends. It doesn't hurt that an LPL team, Invictus Gaming, won the World Championship in South Korea last year, either.

LPL x Nike



Starting from the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, you can purchase @Nike and LPL esports themed clothing. The LPL team jersey designed by Nike will be unveiled during the 2019 World Championship finals too. So expect more future apparel and sneakers by Nike and the LPL! pic.twitter.com/2QXiKAxHFz — LPL (@lplenglish) February 28, 2019

Nike has dabbled with esports before. The company recruited RNG player Jian "Uzi" Zihao for a "Dribble &" marketing campaign with basketball superstar LeBron James last year. Today, however, is the first time Nike has formally sponsored an esports team or competition. The move is broadly similar to the league-wide deals that Nike has cut with the NFL and NBA.

The apparel giant isn't the first to sponsor League of Legends teams, either. Team Vitality, one of the best squads in the Europe, wears Adidas jerseys. Shalke 04, meanwhile, wears the same Umbro shirts as its soccer ball-kicking compatriots. And Cloud 9, one of the oldest and most successful teams in the North American LCS, has a deal with Puma at the moment.