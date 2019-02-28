The five-camera Nokia 9 PureView hits the US March 3rd

HMD Global isn't wasting much time with the Nokia 9 PureView. While it just announced the phone, which has five rear cameras, a few days ago at Mobile World Congress, it will start selling the handset in the US March 3rd. If you're interested, it might be best to act quickly as the PureView will cost you $599 to begin with, but that jumps to $699 March 11th.
Alongside the five 12-megapixel camera sensors on the rear, the Nokia 9 PureView has a 5.99-inch P-OLED display (with an in-screen fingerprint scanner), a 3,320 mAh battery, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage although it uses the Snapdragon 845 processor from last year. It also supports rapid and wireless charging. The cameras are the big attention grabber, though. The phone will be available from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo.