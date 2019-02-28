Tesla starts charging $7,000 to add Full Self-Driving features

If you buy a new Model S, Model X or Model 3 today, it's $3,000 to add Autopilot and $5,000 for Full Self-Driving Capabilities. The manufacturer says Autopilot "enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane." Meanwhile, FSD includes the ability to have your car find you anywhere in a parking lot (Summon), park on its own (Autopark), and adds the company's most robust self-driving features (Navigate on Autopilot). Later this year, Tesla expects to introduce the ability to recognize and respond to stop signs and traffic lights, and auto-navigate city streets.

Note that's the price for these tiers if you're buying a new vehicle. If you already own one of these Models, or buy one without selecting a self-driving tier, you can pay to add the features later on. It's $4,000 to add Autopilot and $7,000 to add FSD Capabilities.

Tesla removed the FSD option from its online stores late last year. Back then, it cost $5,000, at most.

Tesla notes that, even though they are called "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving," neither of these tiers make the vehicles autonomous. "Autopilot and Full Self Driving features in their current form require active driver supervision at all times," the company says.

Every Tesla car comes with a few advanced features, standard: Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Forward and Side Collision Warning, and blind spot warnings. Even if you order a Model 3 today -- yep, even the $35,000 one -- without Autopilot or FSD Capabilities, your car will still have these safety standards.